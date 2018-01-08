CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Google launches Google Pay mobile payment service

Google Pay is now Google's revamped mobile payment service.

Google

Google's revamped mobile payment service has arrived, now called Google Pay. The company announced the move through a post on its official blog. You might remember previous payment solutions Google has offered through the years such as Android Pay and Google Wallet. Apparently Google Pay combines all these former stabs at the universal smartphone payment system. 

Next Article: Under-the-radar phone giant Honor has its eye on the US