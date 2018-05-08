Google keyboard gets Morse Code support

James Martin / CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the I/O conference by talking about accessibility features, Tuesday in Mountain View, Calif.

In once case, Google is adding Morse Code support for its Gboard keyboard. Pichai showed a video of a woman named Tania who uses Morse Code to communicate. Now, when she starts spelling a word out in Morse Code, she can use Google's predictive word suggestions.

Now Playing: Watch this: Google gets support for Morse code

Pichai also talked about how Google is working to improve captioning. He gave the example of a person with hearing issues tuning into a show that has people talking over each other-- the captioning doesn't always keep up. Google's efforts would have one person talk at a time and show the text of what they said separately, instead of jumbled together.

"We can make day-to-day use cases much easier for people," Pichai said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Updated 5/8 at 10:34 a.m. PT: Adds additional details.