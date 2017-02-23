Google and Jigsaw puzzle out AI fix for toxic comments

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

There's a reason people say "Don't read the comments." Instead of being a forum for the free exchange of ideas surrounding an article or video, they're often, well -- a cesspool.

In an effort to tone down the hate in comment sections, Google and its Alphabet corporate sibling Jigsaw, a technology incubator, on Thursday launched a machine learning tool that weeds out the nastier comments.

"Because of harassment, many people give up on sharing their thoughts online or end up only talking to people who already agree with them," said Jigsaw product manager CJ Adams in a statement.

The software is called Perspective, and it works by applying a score to comments based on similarities to other comments classified by humans as "toxic." Perspective has reviewed hundreds of thousands of such comments as a way of learning what's toxic and what's not. Drawing on its AI roots, it learns as it goes.

Publishers have a few options for what to do with the info Perspective provides. Via the Perspective software, they can flag comments and let moderators take it from there, or they can show commenters themselves if their comments are considered toxic. Another use could be allowing readers to sort through comments.

Online harassment is all too common -- 72 percent of American internet users have witnessed it and 47 percent say they've experienced it themselves. Aside from simply being unpleasant, it can have a chilling effect on expression. Twenty-seven percent say they self-censor out of fear, according to a November 2016 study from the Data and Society Research Institute.

"To tackle the biggest and most important problems we face, we need better ways to have conversations at scale," said Lucas Dixon, Jigsaw chief research scientist, in a statement.

Other tech companies have introduced tools to fight hate online. In October, Microsoft launched a way to report online abuse for its services including Skype, Outlook and Xbox. Social media platforms like Twitter are also reacting to pressure to curb online harassment. In November, for example, Twitter expanded its mute function.

The New York Times is already testing Perspective to moderate comments, and other publishers will be able to apply for the tool Thursday, free of charge.