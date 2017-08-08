Google is forced to address its diversity problems ... again (The 3:59, Ep. 263)

CNET

A Google engineer's 10-page memo raising concerns about his company's diversity efforts surfaced over the weekend and quickly generated plenty of controversy. By Monday, he confirmed that he was fired for breaking company rules.

"Portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees. "To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK."

For today's podcast, we discuss Google and the tech industry's longtime struggles to address diversity issues and what might come from this latest flashpoint in the ongoing situation.

We also talk about HBO's problems with hackers stealing emails and content from the premium cable provider.

