Google is buying a trans-Atlantic cable, names projects after innovators

Google

Google's internet footprint is huge, and the company is laying a long trans-Atlantic cable to help serve its customers.

The project, announced Tuesday, is named Dunant after Red Cross founder and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize, Henri Dunant, and is expected to be available in late 2020.

This cable will connect from Virginia Beach in the US to the French Atlantic coast, with the company saying it will add network capacity that will supplement "one of the busiest routes on the internet."

Google's previous trans-Atlantic cable was named Curie after scientist Marie Curie, and Google plans to name future private cables after other innovators in an alphabetical pattern (so maybe Einstein's next?).