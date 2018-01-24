The dates are set. Google's annual I/O Developer Conference is penciled in for May 8 through 10, 2018, and will be held in Mountain View, California, at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

If you don't know what I/O is, here's why everyone who uses an Android phone (or iPhone) should care. Every year, Google uses its developer conference to unveil the latest version of Android (Android P?) and other tech innovations from Google.

Last year, I/O brought a ton of cool announcements like the Google Lens project, updates with Daydream VR and Tango AR, Android O, and even Google Assistant coming to the iPhone. Almost all of these innovations will end up on Android phones or Google's products, so we're eager to see what Google brings this year.

To reveal when the I/O conference will be held, Google released a mysterious tweet at midnight Jan. 24.

If you're looking at this tweet and scratching your head, you probably aren't fluent in binary code. Don't worry, translating the text from binary will give you a link for google.com/io. Once you go to that site, you'll be given a series of puzzles that will reveal the time and place of I/O 2018.

Even though I revealed the date at the beginning of this post (sorry about that), the puzzle is still fun to try to solve. So if you're up for the challenge, go to the Google I/O site linked to above.