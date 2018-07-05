Google Inbox finally supports the iPhone X's notch

In an update released Thursday, the Inbox by Gmail iOS app has finally added support for the iPhone X and its notched display. The iPhone X was released back in November 2017, and little by little iOS apps have been adapting their designs to accommodate the iPhone's notch.
In May, Apple made it a requirement for every iOS app update to support the iPhone X starting July 2018. So if you're waiting on more apps to account for your iPhone X's screen, an update may be coming soon.
