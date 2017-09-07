Is Google getting ready to buy some or all of HTC's phone business?

James Martin/CNET

This much we think we know: Google and HTC are in the "final stages of acquisition talks," according to a report Thursday by Business Insider, citing a translation from the Taiwanese Commercial Times. The Commercial Times doesn't say what Google would pay for HTC's smartphone business, according to the report.

That lack of detail raises some questions. Is it for all of the smartphone business, as the report suggests, or is it only for HTC's smartphone R&D team, which what a UBS note to investors says? The UBS note also cites the Commercial Times.

Such a deal would potentially benefit Google because "deeper integration of hardware/software would offset some of the Android fragmentation issues that do not plague Apple iOS," UBS said.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The search and software giant already offers its own smartphone, the Google Pixel, and is rumored to launch a new version on October 5.