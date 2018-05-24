Google Home ships more units than Amazon Echo for the first time

Claire Reilly/CNET

Worldwide shipments of Google's Home and Home Mini pulled ahead of Amazon's Echo line of smart speakers for the first time, at least during the first three months of 2018: 3.2 million versus 2.5 million.

Also notable, the percentage going to the US dropped to less than half thanks to expansion into other regions and increased uptake of smart speakers in countries such as China and Korea.

That's according to a report Wednesday by analysis firm Canalys.

Canalys

One of the firm's analysts puts it down to Google's less threatening position relative to Amazon among the outlets who sell them.

"Operators and retailers tend to prioritize Google's speakers over those from Amazon, as Amazon is in the tricky position of being a direct competitor. But Amazon is fighting back hard, and the sheer quantity of Alexa Skills and smart home integrations will be tough for any competitor to match."

There's no mention of Apple's HomePod, which is likely lumped in with the other 17.3 percent, but 1.1 to 17.3 percent is a pretty big jump for the not-in-the-top-four crowd.