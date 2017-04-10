Google Home may soon let you use multiple accounts

CNET

Google Home appears ready to roll out a heavily anticipated feature.

The connected smart speaker is set to support multiple Google accounts, according to The Next Web, citing a tweet from tech podcaster Owen Williams. This is a key addition if you want different people in the same household to access their own info like music playlists, flight info or calendar. Right now, you can only link Google Home to one Gmail account.

Support for multiple accounts is one of the key features that Google Home surprisingly didn't have at launch.

It's unclear yet how this will work, and how Google Home will recognize different voices and accounts. A Google spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.