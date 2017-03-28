Google Home makes itself welcome in Europe

Get ready to say hello to a new family member.

Google announced its rival to the Amazon Echo and its Google Wifi router would make itself at home in Europe on Tuesday.

The tabletop smart assistant known as Google Home was shown off at an event in London, where the tech giant confirmed the release date as April 6.

The hands-free smart speaker can respond to your commands by turning up the volume of your BBC radio show, conducting important google searches about Brexit and letting you know whether you'll need a brolly with you when you go out (you probably will).

Amazon launched the Echo in Europe in October 2016 and it's currently priced at £150 in the UK -- more expensive than Google Home, which is set to be priced at £129 from Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Maplin and EE. Various colour bases will be available that allow you to customise your home assistant and they will be priced at £18 for fabric options and £36 for metal.

Google Wifi will also finally be available in the UK on April 6, after launching in tandem with the Pixel phone in the US last year. This smart router is designed for modern tech fans with multiple devices and high-bandwidth habits. You can buy it for £129, or get it together with Google Home for £229.

