Google Home can now power on your Vizio TV

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

After a relatively slow CES, Google Home is adding to its strengths through a new integration with Vizio. You'll now be able to control any Vizio Smartcast device -- TVs, displays, soundbars, and speakers -- with a voice command issued to the always-listening Google Home. The basics are the same as what you'd get with an ordinary TV or speaker and a Chromecast streamer, but the Vizio integration allows you the added bonus of being able to turn on the TV with your voice.

I already liked Google Home as an entertainer. You can use the always-listening speaker to play music on any speaker with a Chromecast audio streamer plugged into it. You can also stream Youtube and Netflix content on TVs with a Chromecast video streamer. Better yet, you can group speakers and play synched music throughout your house with a single command.

The Google Home can't yet keep up with the Amazon Echo -- the device it takes after -- as a personal assistant or as a smart home controller, but the Chromecast integration makes it better as an entertainer. The new integration with Vizio adds to that advantage.

Vizio Smartcast devices have Chromecast built-in, so you can stream to TVs or speakers without buying an extra device. As with other Chromecast devices, you can change the volume, skip forward and back, and perform other basic controls with your voice.

A normal Chromecast streamer can't turn your TV on, though. With a Vizio Smartcast TV, you have to activate Quick Start Power Mode. Then, if you tell your Google Home to play a Stranger Things on Netflix on your TV, the TV will power on in response. Note that you still can't issue a direct command to power on the TV, or power it off with your voice, but this workaround is still a step in the right direction to replacing your remote control with Google Home entirely.