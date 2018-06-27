Google Home and Chromecast are down, reportedly worldwide

Chris Monroe/CNET

Did you enjoy your Slack outage this morning, perhaps with an extra helping of memes? Google has confirmed its Google Home smart speaker and Chromecast streaming sticks are also suffering an outage this morning, and it appears to be worldwide.

CNET can confirm that many of our own Google Home devices are completely kaput at the moment, throwing errors like these:

"There was a glitch. Try again in a few seconds."

"Hmm, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds."

"Your Google Home isn't set up yet. To get started, download the Google Home app on a phone or tablet."



That last one is what my own personal Google Home says, and I hope I don't have to set it up all over again.

Meanwhile, users (including some of us at CNET) are no longer seeing the option to cast video or audio to our Google Chromecasts, even though a Roku Premiere+ on the same Wi-Fi network did show the option.

We're sorry to hear some of our users are experiencing issues with their Google Home and Chromecast. We're on it. Stay tuned for updates. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

Google tells CNET it's working on a fix: "We're aware of an issue affecting some Google Home and Chromecast users. We're investigating the issue and working on a solution."

There's no current timeline for that fix, according to earlier tweets by the company's @madebygoogle Twitter account.

Hey there. We don't have a time frame, but rest assured that our team is working hard to have this fixed — we'll keep you posted. Thanks for your patience. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

Not all of our Google Home devices are having these issues -- one in Marietta, Georgia, was working fine -- but many are. We'll let you know when they're back up and running.