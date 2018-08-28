Google helps US veterans find jobs to suit their skills

Google/Screenshot by CNET

Google is giving US veterans find jobs that fit the skills they learned in the military, and highlighting veteran-led businesses in searches.

Those who've been in the military can now search "jobs for veterans" in Google, then use their military job codes -- such as MOS, AFSC or NEC -- to narrow down the job listings to those needing the skills they honed in the military, the search giant announced in a blog post.

The company is extending this feature to employers and job boards using its Cloud Talent Solution job search program, and FedEx Careers, Encompass Health Careers, Siemens Careers, CareerBuilder and Getting Hired are among the first to adopt it.

Before this, the post by former Air Force civil engineer and current Google Cloud program manager Matthew Hudson notes, there wasn't an easy way for veterans to find jobs to match their abilities

"As a result, one in three veterans -- of the roughly 250,000 service members who transition out of the military each year -- end up taking jobs well below their skill level," he wrote.

This increased focused seems like a natural evolution of its Google for Jobs initiative, which launched in June 2017.

The company is also highlighting the more than 2.5 million businesses being run by former military personnel by adding a "Veteran-Led" attribute that'll appear in its Google listing, according to a separate post.

For veterans and military spouses looking to develop new skills, Google is also giving the United Service Organizations a $2.5 million grant to offer Google IT Support Professional Certificate training -- preparing people for entry-level IT support jobs, TechCrunch notes.

