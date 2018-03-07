For Google Arts & Culture's latest trick: a fully searchable database of images from Life magazine.
The search giant on Wednesday showed off a new site that lets you run word searches on images from the storied magazine franchise. Google used object detection to index different images into the database.
You can check out the database here.
In January, the Arts & Culture team made waves with an app feature that lets you match your face with its database of famous art.
