Google Hangouts gets hung out to dry in 2020, report says

Chesnot / Getty Images

Google will reportedly kill off its Hangouts chat app in 2020.

The reported move many not surprise many, as the company has shifted its focus to developing other communication platforms. Last year, Google said it was "evolving" Hangouts to focus on two new services: Hangouts Meet, a video conferencing feature, and Hangouts Chat, a messaging platform and Slack competitor. Google said it would therefore remove SMS functionality in the classic Hangouts app last year.

In April, the company began focusing on Chat, an Android alternative to Apple's iMessage. Google also put its Allo messaging app on hold two years after its introduction.

The original Hangouts app will officially shut down sometime in 2020, a person familiar with the matter told 9to5Google.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.