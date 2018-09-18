Google announced on Tuesday that its Family Link app has been updated with more teen-focused options, such as allowing them to turn off supervision, but letting parents know that they'd done so.
Google launched Family Link a year ago, giving parents the ability to manage the active hours, available apps and phone time for kids' Android -- and later Chrome OS -- devices. The new options are launching first on Android and will subsequently roll out for Chromebooks.
Discuss: Google expands Family Link parental controls to manage teens, too
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.