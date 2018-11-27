Google employees say company must drop project Dragonfly

Alvin Chan/Getty Images

Google employees are taking the next step in protesting Dragonfly, a controversial search project for the Chinese market.

Over 90 Google employees, mostly software engineers, joined with Amnesty International on Tuesday to publish a letter demanding that the tech powerhouse cancel the project. Google has said little about Dragonfly, but the project would reportedly bring a censored search engine to China, and make it possible to connect users' search queries to their phone numbers, enabling the Chinese government to more easily track searches.

"Our opposition to Dragonfly is not about China: We object to technologies that aid the powerful in oppressing the vulnerable, wherever they may be," the employees said in the letter. "Dragonfly in China would establish a dangerous precedent at a volatile political moment, one that would make it harder for Google to deny other countries similar concessions."

A Google spokesperson responded with a previous statement the company had made about the project: "We've been investing for many years to help Chinese users, from developing Android, through mobile apps such as Google Translate and Files Go, and our developer tools. But our work on search has been exploratory, and we are not close to launching a search product in China."

Amnesty International also said it's protesting in front of Google offices worldwide, including in Berlin, Toronto and London. In Berlin, protesters held up signs that said, "Hey Google, don't be a brick in the Chinese Firewall."

Google has been roiled in recent months by reports about Project Dragonfly, eight years after initially retreating from the country. At the time of the departure, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who grew up in the Soviet Union, cited the "totalitarianism" of Chinese policies.

The Dragonfly project has also drawn criticism from Google's workforce. A handful of employees have reportedly quit over the initiative. And about 1,000 employees signed an open letter asking the company to be transparent about the project and to create an ethical review process for it that includes rank-and-file employees, not just high-level executives.

Google has done little to acknowledge the project. However, last month, Keith Enright, Google's chief privacy officer, confirmed during a hearing with the Senate Commerce Committee that there is indeed a Project Dragonfly, but he wouldn't elaborate.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in October that Google may never launch the search engine.

Another protest

The appetite for protest at Google has been particularly robust this year. Earlier this year, 20,000 Google workers and contractors walked out of the company's offices worldwide to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment claims made against key executives.

Employees have also pushed back against Google's decision to go after lucrative military contracts. Workers challenged the company's decision to take part in Project Maven, a Defense Department initiative aimed at developing better AI for the US military. More than 4,000 employees reportedly signed a petition addressed to Pichai demanding he cancel the project. In June, Google said it wouldn't renew the Maven contract or pursue similar contracts.

"Google is too powerful not to be held accountable," the staff said in the Tuesday letter. "We deserve to know what we're building and we deserve a say in these significant decisions."

The full letter is below:

