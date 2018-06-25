Google Earth launches new tool to measure distance and area

Marrian Zhou/CNET

A new tool by Google will make your trip planning easier.

Google Earth launched a measurement feature on Monday that can calculate distance and areas, the company said in a blog post. The feature is available on Chrome and Android, but will be added to iOS soon.

You can use it to check out the perimeter and area of a stadium, a city, a region and more. You can also calculate how far you've traveled in miles or kilometers, whether it's a hike in your hometown or backpacking through Europe.

Marrian Zhou/CNET

This is another effort from the search giant to enable educators, scientists and travelers to better explore the world from home. Google Earth started to let users explore satellite imagery and photographs of the planet last year with tools like interactive stories, destination discovery and 3D navigation. The measurement feature gives users a more accurate sense of location and space.