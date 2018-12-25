Google Doodle wishes you a Merry Christmas

Google celebrated Christmas Day with two Doodles.
The one for most of the world features a slightly animated scene with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus relaxing in rocking chairs beside a Christmas tree, as two reindeer snooze nearby. Apparently, they've all been pretty busy and are finally getting a break. The bold colors – yellow, blue, red and green -- are cheerful and bright.
However, a small scattering of countries – the UK, Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – were treated to a completely different Doodle, with no Santa in sight and no animation. Muted shades of blue, tan and maroon create a peaceful scene with the phases of the moon on display. A leaping rabbit, birds, foxes and huskies fill the space. There is a human presence too, but it seems they're snuggled in their homes for the moment. There's a subtlety to the artwork and a sense of transition as another Christmas comes and goes.
