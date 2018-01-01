Google Doodle welcomes new year with penguin pals

Google

The sun has risen on a new year, and Google has launched an optimistic Doodle to welcome it.

As part of its 2017 holiday celebration, Google has been releasing Doodles showing two penguin siblings visiting some "warm-weather relatives." Monday's Doodle show our feathered friends watching the sun rise on 2018, seemingly looking forward to what's in store in the new year.

Google kicked off the celebration series on Dec. 18 with a Doodle showing us the penguin pals making plans to pay a visit kin in warmer climes during the holidays. Other Doodles in the series showed our feathered family reuniting for Christmas and ringing in the new year with sparklers and fireworks.

Google often reuses its characters to bridge a theme among several Doodles. On New Year's Eve 2016, we watched as animated balloons bounced in a net, eagerly awaiting their chance to drop down and join the party, which they did with a balloon drop the next day.

Here's Google's entire Holidays 2017 series:

Google

Google

Google

Google