Google doodle tests your knowledge of Komodo dragons

What do you really know about Komodo dragons?

That is the question posed by Google, which published an interactive doodle quiz to commemorate the 37th anniversary Monday of Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Don't worry, this isn't an episode of "Jeopardy." (Unless, of course, you have the bad fortune to get caught flat-footed by one of these enormous reptiles.)

The park, which sits at the center of a volcanic archipelago, was created to protect the 5,700 Komodo dragons that call the islands home. The largest living species of lizards, these carnivores can grow to be up to 10 feet long and weigh as much as 150 pounds.

Largely uninterrupted by humans, the park offers a diverse landscape ranging from dray savanna to lush forests, all ringed by white-sand beaches and bright blue water. Other inhabitants of the park include the Timor deer -- the main menu item for the Komodo dragons -- and 72 species of birds, such as the yellow-crested cockatoo.

Take the test, but don't linger too long; these big fellas can move pretty fast - about four times faster than your average person walks.

Oops. I hope I didn't give too much away. Take the test anyway.

