Google Doodle pays tribute to Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka

Google

Boy, this artist lived in a cool period of time.

Wednesday's Google Doodle pays homage to Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka, known for portraits of larger-than-life people in the Roaring Twenties, on what would be her 120th birthday.

Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1898, Lempicka became an art lover at an early age when she spent a summer with her grandmother in Italy and fell in love with great Italian Renaissance painters.

She moved to St. Petersburg, Russia, when her parents divorced, and there she got married before moving to Paris amid the beginning of the Russian revolution. She found herself in a city at the height of post-Cubism and began formal training as an artist under the influence of French painters Maurice Denis and André Lhote.

Lempicka's work included tributes to the Roaring Twenties in her unique style that blended refined cubist styles with late neoclassical. In particular she's known for portraits of artists, stars and aristocrats, who populated the exotic and luxurious art world she lived in.

Lempicka died March 18, 1980, aged 81.