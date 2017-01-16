Google doodle highlights MLK's message of unity

Up Next Nintendo's Fils-Aime: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Photo by Google

One of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s major themes was unity.

That message is underscored Monday by a Google doodle highlighting the achievements of the civil rights leader, whose birthday is honored each year with a national holiday in the US. Monday isn't King's real birthday -- that was Sunday -- but a federal holiday signed into law in 1983 sets aside the third Monday of each January to observe his birthday.

King began preaching as a Baptist minister in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1954 and soon became the face of the American civil rights movement, which sought to end racial segregation and economic injustice in the US. His message of nonviolent civil disobedience and love, delivered through powerful speeches and writings, shaped the character of the movement.

King urged Americans of all races to keep "working toward a world of brotherhood, cooperation, and peace."

For his efforts, King was awarded the Noble Peace Prize in 1964 -- four years before he was struck down by an assassin's bullet.

The holiday is marked each year in communities across the US by marches, speeches, lectures and musical programs highlighting King's brave leadership.

But for Keith Mallett, the guest artist who created Monday's doodle, King's most important message was unity.

"All life is interrelated," Mallett said. "We are all made to live together."

