Google marks Holi Festival with explosively colorful Doodle

Google

Google is well known for its "don't be evil" motto, and on Monday it dedicated its doodle for the day to idea of good triumphing over evil through the festival of Holi.

Holi is traditionally celebrated in India, Nepal and surrounding countries, but in recent years other countries have adopted the Hindu festival. This is in part because of the vibrant, brightly hued parties that go along with it.

The festival of colors, as Holi is also known, brings people together at events where they throw a whole rainbow of dyed powder over one another in an explosive free for all. Google's animated Doodle shows a crowd of characters running past the company logo and splattering it with multicolored powder.

On Monday such celebrations will be taking place around the world, with some continuing on later into the week.