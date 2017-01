Google rocked by Trump's immigration order

James Martin/CNET

Silicon Valley's concern about President Donald Trump's immigration policies has suddenly become real in a big way.

On Friday, Google reportedly ordered more than 100 employees traveling overseas to return to the US immediately to avoid getting shut out of the country by an executive order issued by Trump.

"It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an internal memo, according to Bloomberg.

Among other things, Trump's order, which went into immediate effect Friday night, sets a 90-day ban on people from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. The president says it's meant to protect against terrorism.

Google is worried that US-based employees from those countries who happen to be overseas for work or vacation may not be allowed to re-enter the States, even if they have valid visas, Bloomberg reported.

Google wouldn't confirm or deny the report or the authenticity of the memo. A company spokesperson said only that Google is "concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families."

More broadly, Google is concerned Trump's immigration policies will "create barriers to bringing great talent to the US," the spokesperson said. "We'll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."

Google's reported move comes the same day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Trump's anti-immigration policies.

"Like many of you, I'm concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Friday. "We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat."

