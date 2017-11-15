Google Docs just ate your homework

I was going to write this post using Google Docs, but all I got was a "Trying to connect" alert.

I wasn't alone in being shut out. Twitter lit up Wednesday afternoon with tweets from various frustrated word slingers pulling their hair out over the outage.

OF COURSE GOOGLE DOCS DECIDES TO GLITCH AFTER I FINALLY STOP PROCRASTINATING AND START THE ESSAY THAT’S DUE IN TWO HOURS pic.twitter.com/P35OtXAw63 — nolan (@noIanspencer) November 15, 2017

Website DownDetector.com said Docs had been having issues since about 9 a.m. PT, and the site's live outage map showed that a number of major metropolitan areas in the US had been affected.

And like Twitter, DownDetector's comment section was rife with complaints.

"Well this is pissing me off," read one. "I can see what's in my drive, but it won't open any of the documents, unless i have a Chrome offline version."

"502. That's an error," read another. "'The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds.' That's all we know."

Google confirmed the situation at 12:48 p.m. PT with a post on its G Suite status dashboard and said it would provide more info shortly: "We're aware of a problem with Google Docs affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Google Docs."

At 1:55 p.m., it said some folks had regained access and that a larger fix would be in place soon: "Google Docs service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future."

And at 2:10, Google said the issue was resolved: "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

It's not the first time an outage has jeopardized your chance of achieving immortality with a prize-winning essay. September and January also saw issues. Some users got locked out of documents in October as well.

Not all the tweets Wednesday were stress-inducing. A few offered a smile to help you get past the pain. Here's one:

Google docs is down and I have brilliant things to say!!! pic.twitter.com/71unowwJmS — Rocco De Giacomo$ (@Roccodg1) November 15, 2017

First published Nov. 15 at 2:12 p.m. PT.

Updated at 2:22 p.m. PT: Adds Google's update that the issue with Docs has been resolved.

