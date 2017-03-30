Google delays wider Android Wear 2.0 rollout because of bug

Juan Garzón / CNET

If you're waiting to finally use the next generation of Google's smartwatch software, you'll have to keep waiting.

Android Wear 2.0, the most significant update to the search giant's operating system for wearables, is being delayed in its wider rollout. The culprit is a bug that Google found in its final testing of the software. 9to5Google earlier reported the news.

Right now, the software is running on the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, which Google used as launch devices for the new software last month. And Google is currently rolling out the update to the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected.

"For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. "We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

This is not the first time Google has had to delay Android Wear 2.0. The big update was initially supposed to debut for last year's holiday season, but instead came out last month.

For Google, the rollout is important as the company continues to compete with Apple. In January, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the fourth quarter was the "best quarter ever" for the Apple Watch.

Google still lags behind Apple in the smartwatch market, according to IDC. Through the first three quarters of 2016, Apple's market share was twice as large as Google's. Android Wear owned 17.8 percent of the market, while Apple's Watch OS nabbed 38 percent, IDC said.

