Google creates $4m crisis fund to support immigration causes

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Google is putting its money where its mouth is.

The tech giant is creating a $2 million crisis fund for immigrant causes, which can be matched by up $2 million by Google employees, potentially amounting to $4 million in donations that will benefit four organizations.

Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, detailed the fund in a memo sent out to all staff on Sunday, reported USA Today. A Google spokeswoman confirmed the report Monday morning.

The fund will be Google's largest crisis campaign ever and is set to benefit American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR.

The fund's creation follows Pichai's criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration order, which was issued on Friday. Google also encouraged more than 100 employees to return from travelling overseas immediately for fear they would not be allowed back into the US.

The immigration order has garnered strongly worded criticism from across the tech industry, with Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and many others joining the chorus of voices damning Trump's decision.