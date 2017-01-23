Google confirms all Chromebooks launched from now on will support Android apps

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google announced last May that it was bringing more than one million Android apps to Chromebooks, although only select machines would be compatible. The company has now confirmed that all Chromebooks launched in 2017 and onward would support Android apps.

Chromebooks are low-cost computers that run Google's Web-centric operating systems. While useful for anyone that uses Google applications, such as the Chrome Web browser or Google Docs, Chromebooks have long been criticized for their lack of app support compared to computers running Windows or Mac OS.

The Acer Chromebook R11, Asus Chromebook Flip and Google's Chromebook Pixel (2015) are the only Chromebooks that currently support Android apps, although Google has said that roughly half of all devices released in the past two years will be compatible in the future. You can view the full list of Chromebooks that will support Android apps here.