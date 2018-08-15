Google Coach wearable AI assistant may motivate you to get in shape

Scott Stein/CNET

Do you wish you had a personal trainer to whip you into shape? What about an AI one?

Google is reportedly working on a wearable health and fitness assistant called Google Coach, according to Android Police. Google Coach will do more than just track your exercise, says Android Police, it'll also use AI and the data it learns from you to suggest ways to lead a healthy lifestyle.

According to the report, Google Coach may be able to do things like recommend workout routines, track exercise progress and recommend alternatives if you miss a planned workout.

Google Coach is also said to help with nutrition, with things like healthy meal ideas and suggestions of where to eat out. It may also give other health tips like how much water to drink, when to take medication, or how many steps you should be walking. Instead of spamming you with health tips, the report says Google Coach may bundle notifications together to make them more conversational.

Google Coach is reportedly intended for Wear OS wearables since you'd need one to track you, says Android Police, but Google Coach may also appear on Android phones, Google Home and other devices in some capacity.

The report says specifics about Google Coach (including its name) may change. So it may be best to treat this as a rumor until Google shares official info about the project.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.