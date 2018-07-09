James Martin/CNET

Sergey Brin has joined the crypto-mining bandwagon.

The president of Alphabet and co-founder of Google on Sunday said he's mining Ethereum with his son, according to a tweet from Forbes reporter Michael del Castillo. The comments came at a blockchain summit held at Kasbah Tamadot, a hotel in Morocco owned by Richard Branson.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is a last minute addition to the #BlockchainSummit panel on emerging technologies. Says he is mining ethereum with his son. Via @ForbesCrypto pic.twitter.com/vcp8qa0mcD — Michael del Castillo (@DelRayMan) July 8, 2018

Brin is the latest figure to express his enthusiasm for cryptocurrency, one of the buzziest topics in tech thanks in part to the rise of bitcoin (and its subsequent fall). While bitcoin has captured mainstream attention, celebrities and companies alike have attempted to launch their own versions of cryptocurrencies, with mixed results.

He's also reportedly fascinated with the potential of zero-knowledge proofs -- in which only the transaction value is revealed -- behind Zcash, a cryptocurrency using cryptography to improve privacy for users, according to News BTC.

The billionaire has delved into various fields in the tech industry. He said in 2012 that Google would develop autonomous cars and they'd be available to the public in five years. (Six years on, we're getting closer.) Last year, Brin secretly built his own airship at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

Alphabet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

