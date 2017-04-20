Google Chrome wants to help you block annoying ads (The 3:59, Ep. 214)

CNET

Online ads have gotten incredibly annoying, and Google is looking to do something about them.

As more people turn to ad blockers, Google is reportedly planning to bake ad-blocking software into its Chrome browser. Will Google -- the biggest ad network online -- become a hero or a hypocrite?

Thursday's podcast also discusses Building 8, Facebook's new lab for hardware moonshots, as well as Verizon's nearly disastrous earnings report.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

