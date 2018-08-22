Google Chrome 69 redesign rolling out in September

NurPhoto

Google's browser will be getting a redesign when its Chrome 69 update arrives on September 4.

We don't know the details of visual changes, but they're likely to be the rounded tabs of Material Design overhaul shown in July.

The company's Enterprise release notes mention some of the new features, which focus on Windows integration, security and stability.

"Highlights include Microsoft Windows 10 notification-center integration, touchpad gesture navigation on Windows, and autofill updates," the notes say.

In terms of security, it'll include full integration for the Password Alert extension to help stop suspicious sites from accessing your accounts (both Google and non-Google). This fits with what the company said about tech giants doing their part to help in protecting everyone using the web.

Chrome crashes should be reduced because "third-party code is now blocked by default," meaning outside software can't be added to the browser process (unless access is temporarily enabled).

The update will also push Adobe's Flash closer to death by requiring you to grant permission for sites to use it each time you start the browser -- continuing the phasing out process that's been going on for years.

