Google CEO pens encouraging reply to 7-year-old girl's job application

James Martin/CNET

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai penned a touching reply to a job application from a seven-year-old girl. He hasn't offered her a job, but says he hopes she will continue to learn about technology.

The girl, from Hereford in England, wrote to the Google head, the BBC reports. She expressed her interest in computers, robots and the bean bags, slides and go-karts that fill the company's head office.

"I'm glad that you like computer and robots," Pichai said in his reply, "[I] hope that you will continue to learn about technology. If you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to -- from working at Google, to swimming in the Olympics."

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school :)" he added.

Google confirmed to CNET that the letter is genuine.