Google CEO denies search launch in China, commits to transparency

James Martin/CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai signaled Tuesday that his company will take a cautious approach to going back to China, if it ever does.

The search giant has been under persistent criticism for its Project Dragonfly, which would reportedly bring a censored search engine to China. The project has prompted employee protests and resignations, as well as criticism from Amnesty International.

"We have no plans to launch in China. We don't have a search product there," Pichai said during a closely watched Congressional hearing Tuesday that focused on Google's privacy policies and business practices.

He added that Google will be "fully transparent" on any future plans for going into China. Pichai left the door open to going through with such plans by highlighting Google's mission of providing people all over the world access to information.

Later during the hearing, Pichai acknowledged that there was work done on a search engine internally, but not in China. He reiterated a commitment to be transparent and engage in discussion if it were to choose to go into China.

Prior to his comments, several lawmakers on Tuesday raised concerns about Dragonfly, Google's effort to re-enter the Chinese search engine market. In 2010 when the company initially retreated from the country, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who grew up in the Soviet Union, cited the "totalitarianism" of Chinese policies. The new search product would reportedly blacklist certain terms the Chinese government found unfavorable, as well as tie search queries to users' phone numbers, allowing the government to more easily track searches.

US Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the House majority leader, used his opening comments to highlight his concerns with Dragonfly.

"This news represents a troubling possibility," he said, "that Google is being used to strengthen China's system of surveillance, repression and control."

He mentioned Google's withdrawal from China eight years ago to avoid censorship and not compromise its commitment to a free and open internet.

"The American people deserve to know is something changed and if so what," McCarthy added.

Here is Pichai's full statement to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-Texas) question about Dragonfly:

We have no plans to launch in China. We don't have a search product there. Our core mission is to provide users access to information, and getting access to information is an important human right, so we are always compelled across the world to try hard to provide that information. But right now there are no plans to launch search in China. I'm committed to being fully transparent, including with policymakers, to the extent we ever develop plans to do that.

--Richard Nieva contributed to this report.

The Honeymoon Is Over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.

Infowars and Silicon Valley: Everything you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.