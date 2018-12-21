Google

It's time to bundle up for the official start of winter, and the longest night of the year.

A Google Doodle posted Friday celebrates the winter solstice for those who live in the Northern Hemisphere. And if you live in the Southern Hemisphere, Google has a warm and sunny version to mark the summer solstice.

Google previously showed these Doodles on June 21, but in the opposite locations, to make the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

Humans have celebrated this day since ancient times. In England, crowds gather at Stonehenge to capture the moment with the sun directly aligns with the ancient stones, Google notes in its blog post. In China, winter's arrival is celebrated with the Dongzhi Festival.

This year's winter solstice officially starts at 2:23 p.m. PT, when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, located at 23.5 degrees south latitude.

Now go out there and catch some snowflakes! Or enjoy the swimming hole!

First published June 21, 10:49 a.m. PT.

Update, Dec. 21 at 6:48 a.m. PT: Highlights the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

