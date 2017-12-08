Christmas Island, an Australian territory tucked just underneath Indonesia, is home to around 2,000 people. And crabs. Tens of millions of crabs.

Each year, the females among these land crabs migrate to the sea, where they lay their eggs. It happens only once a year, but thanks to Google, you'll soon be able to see it whenever you like.

The internet giant and Parks Australia are working together to migrate the crabs' walk over to Google Maps Street View, where it can be seen from early 2018. Parks Australia's Alasdair Grigg donned Google's Street View Trekker 360 camera equipment to capture footage and imagery over the past few days.

"Christmas Island is not on the radar of most travellers," Grigg said. "We hope people can get a taste of the magnificent nature and the red crab migration through the eyes of the Google Trekker. We also hope they are inspired to appreciate the world-class conservation values of the Island"

Google Street View has had somewhat of a focus in Australia this year, back in June capturing Uluru for the service. Google went underwater back in 2012 bring The Great Barrier Reef to Street View -- which is nifty, because the Reef is in a bad state right now. But of course, it's not just Australia's wanders that Google has been working to digitise, with an 800-year-old salt mine in Poland, a volcanic crater in Vanuatu and the Lamborghini Museum all being Street View targets in recent years.