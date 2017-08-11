James Martin/CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled an all-hands meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon to address the diversity controversy that has dogged company for the past week after some of the proposed questions were leaked online.

The personal safety of Google employees was cited as the reason for the cancellation in a Pichai memo obtained by Recode. Pichai said he had heard from several employees concerned about online harassment they would receive due to their names and questions being published by outside websites.

"We had hoped to have a frank, open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward," Pichai wrote in his memo Thursday. "But our Dory questions appeared externally this afternoon, and on some websites Googlers are now being named personally. Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall."

Pichai called the meeting in the wake of the firing of a Google engineer named James Damore, who wrote a 10-page manifesto titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber" that argued a gender gap at Google exists not because of sexism, but because of "biological" differences between men and women. The memo went viral after being posted on an internal network and sparked outrage from Google employees.

The controversy comes as Silicon Valley companies grapple with how to increase workforce diversity in an industry dominated by white men and permeated with corporate cultures that seem biased against women and female engineers. Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech companies now regularly release diversity reports, highlighting low percentages of women and minority employees, with few moving up the management chain.

Damore was fired by Google on Monday -- the same day Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the memo's author violated company rules by circulating the controversial memo. He said it's "not OK" for employees to feel that they can't "safely express their views (especially those with a minority viewpoint)."

Damore has said he believes his dismissal was illegal and that he would "likely be pursuing legal action." Before his firing, Damore said he submitted a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board charging Google's upper management with "misrepresenting and shaming me in order to silence my complaints."

The "alt-right" movement has come to the 28-year-old Damore's defense. One group set up a crowdfunding page for Damore that's raised more than $28,000.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.