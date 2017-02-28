Google camera hat takes on Snap, and then some

screenshot by CNET

Budding paparazzi rejoice. A new patent filed Tuesday by Google reveals what could become the newest tool for grabbing candid shots of the Kardashian clan -- although that particular use case isn't mentioned in the document.

Instead, Google lists things like "hosting an interactive assistance session," sending images to social media and sending images and GPS data to an "emergency-handling system."

That social media angle could put Google in direct competition with Snap's Spectacles, brightly colored sunglasses that can record 10-second video clips, which can be uploaded to Snapchat. Even better, a hat-mounted camera has the potential of being a lot less in-your-face (so to speak) than the ill-fated and much-maligned Google Glass.

"The user information can include a profile of the user's background (e.g., interests, activities, career history), pictures, and postings that are shared with other users," according to the patent. "Connections can be to other users who are, for example, friends, coworkers, relatives, and business partners. The user information can include grouping information categorizing the connections into categories, e.g., so that certain postings or other information are only shared with users in a certain category."

Maybe Google should think about making the hats available with the logos of our favorite sports teams or political catchphrase -- although the paparazzi might prefer something in camouflage.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Read our coverage from Mobile World Congress.