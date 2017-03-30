Google now lets you book fitness classes

Google

It's time to get started with that 3-month late New Year's Resolution.

Google on Thursday said it will now let people book fitness classes in the US using search, maps or its "Reserve with Google" website.

On Google Maps and search, you can look up a specific gym and click to see the class schedule, book and pay. On the "Reserve with Google" site, you can find gyms near you, get recommendations and scour through deals and packages.

The new feature underscores Google's desire to expand what it can do with local search. The company has been adding to Google Maps, letting people use it as a cheat sheet to find a parking spot or get real-time info on how crowded a restaurant is. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a feature that lets you share your exact location with your friends.

For the gym reservation feature, Google is working with scheduling services including MINDBODY, MyTime, Genbook, Full Slate, Front Desk, and Appointy.