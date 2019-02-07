CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Assistant wants to be your 'love doctor'

Google's Romance Report shows how folks turn to the search giant for help with their love lives.

Heart shape on book with bokeh background for valentines day

"Hey Google, what is love?"

 Getty Images

Valentine's Day can be a rough time of year for single folks. But hey, if you don't have a date, you can always plan on turning to Google Assistant when the 14th rolls around.

In Google's Romance Report: A look at love in 2019, out Thursday, the company highlighted some different ways Google Assistant can be your someone-- or something, rather-- special.

For example, "Hey Google, serenade me" will get you, well, serenaded. If you say "Hey Google, Happy Valentine's Day," you'll learn how to say "I love you" in 8 languages. You can also find out about how animals express affection by saying, "Hey Google, tell me a fact about love."  

The report also talked about common searches around love, like "How to spend quality time with your partner," "how to cuddle," and "DIY valentines cards."

