Google real-time translation comes to Bose QuietComfort 35 II and more

Google Assistant's real-time translation's been limited to Google's Pixel Buds headphones since they launched a year ago. No longer.

Google has rolled out support to any headphones with Google Assistant access built in, such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the Sony WH-1000XM2.

Just pair the headphones with a phone that supports Google Assistant and the latest version of the Google app. And voila! You'll be multilingual mingling in no time.