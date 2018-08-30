Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Assistant is getting better at using visuals to help answer your questions. After recently launching the Lenovo Smart Display and the JBL Link View, which combined the functionality of a Google Home smart speaker with a touchscreen, Google Assistant will now make use of what is likely the biggest screen in your house -- your TV.

First promised back in May of 2017, Google Assistant will now work with the company's Chromecast video streamers or any TV with Chromecast built-in to show you info on your TV after you ask a question. Ask Google Assistant for a sports score via a Google Home smart speaker or an Android phone, and you'll get an answer and see extra info via an overlay on your TV. Ask about the weather while you watch Netflix, and you'll see your local weekly forecast across the bottom of whatever episode of Stranger Things you're watching.

You'll supposedly be able to see info on your TV for questions about sports, stocks and more. Both the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View used their screens to great effect when searching for restaurants, asking for driving directions and scrolling through recipes. Hopefully, Google Assistant's integration with Chromecast will offer similar depth.

The new Chromecast feature will also let you start streaming videos more easily with a voice command. You previously had to say something like "Hey Google, play Parks and Rec on my Living Room TV." Now, you'll be able to set one TV as your default in the app, so you can just say "Hey Google, play Parks and Rec."

I'm looking forward to seeing how well Google Assistant makes use of your TV. The feature will need to strike a tricky balance of providing a useful visual aid without getting in the way of what you're watching.