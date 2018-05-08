Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Soon, you'll be able to cut down on chitchat with your Whirlpool appliances.

Whirlpool announced Tuesday at Google I/O conference a new feature that lets you control its internet-connected appliances without giving a specific Whirlpool voice command to Google Assistant.

So instead of "OK Google, ask Whirlpool to preheat the oven to 400 degrees," you'll only have to say, "OK Google, preheat the oven to 400 degrees." Whirlpool says the change will take effect later this year.

The company also announced it will enable appliances in the KitchenAid and Maytag brands (of which Whirlpool is the parent company) to work with Google Home later this year.

Previously Google tried to make it easier for manufacturers to connect products to Assistant with the addition of Custom Device Actions. These let developers create "more natural ways in which users interact with their Assistant-enabled devices."

Following Whirlpool's announcement, Google said it anticipates that more device manufacturers will begin to use the Custom Device Actions feature.

Stay tuned for more news from the Google I/O conference.