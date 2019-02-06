CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Audio

Google Assistant is making a run for Alexa (The 3:59, Ep. 516)

Plus, Spotify gets deeper into podcasts and Apple loses its retail chief.

359516b
CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: Google Assistant is making a run for Alexa (The 3:59,...
5:21

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Google Assistant is making a run for Alexa (The 3:59, Ep. 516)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: CRISPR could wipe out entire species