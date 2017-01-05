Google Assistant will soon let you bark commands at your Android TV

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Android TV watchers rejoice, you'll soon be able to yell commands at your television set. Google on Wednesday announced via a blog that Google Assistant, its Siri-like virtual assistant, is coming to Android TV.

The feature, which allows you to use voice commands to play content, enquire about content or just ask how long the commute to work will take (if you haven't worked that out by yourself yet), will be available on Android TVs in the US that run Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat.

Nvidia announced at its CES 2017 press conference that its Nvidia Shield Android TV, available later this month, will be the first device to take advantage of the update.

"You'll also see the Assistant come to other new surfaces," wrote Google's Android TV director Sascha Pruete, "like smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0, Android-powered in-car infotainment systems and many other types of devices."