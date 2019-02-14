Google, Apple investigate whether to pull app reportedly used to track Saudi women

Getty Images

Google and Apple are looking into an app from Saudi Arabia that can be used to track and manage women.

A Google spokesperson told the New York Times Wednesday that it was investigating whether the app, Absher, is in line with its policies. Apple CEO Tim Cook told NPR on Monday that Apple would do the same.

Apple, Google and the Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies have been criticized for Absher's presence on their app platforms after a report from The Insider drew attention to this app from the Saudi Ministry of Interior's National Information Center, which reportedly does things like send text message alerts when a woman uses her passport.

On Tuesday, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden wrote a letter to Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai urging them to remove the app from the App Store and Google Play store.

"By permitting the app in your respective stores, your companies are making it easier for Saudi men to control their family members from the convenience of their smartphones to restrict their movements," Wyden wrote.