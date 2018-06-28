Google apologizes for Google Home outage in mass email

Josh Miller/CNET

Google is sorry for the technical difficulties you may have experienced with Google Home on Wednesday.

The company's vice president of Home products, Rishi Chandra, sent an email Thursday apologizing for the smart-speaker outage, saying Google "found a glitch with one of our backend systems and spent the day working hard to get everyone back up and running."

You may have noticed a problem with your

Google Home yesterday morning. We found a glitch

with one of our backend systems and spent the day

working hard to get everyone back up and running.

It's frustrating when technology doesn't work the

way it should, especially when you're depending on

it. We're sorry that this happened. There's a fix rolling out to all Google Home devices

now. If you're still having trouble, let us know here. Thanks for sticking with us. - rishi, on behalf of the Google Home team

The outage, which appeared to be worldwide and also affected Chromecast streaming sticks, began early Wednesday morning. Google told CNET that afternoon that it'd identified a fix, which would begin rolling out automatically over the next several hours.

On Thursday, the company told CNET "the problem was caused by an issue with one of the backend systems that supports Google Home and Chromecast" but declined to share additional details.