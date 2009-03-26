Google angles for a place on pristine Web sites

People are constantly registering new Internet domains, and Google is trying to ensure a good chance its online services show up on the pristine Web real estate.

The company on Wednesday announced a collection called Google Services for Websites that people can put on their brand-new Internet domains even if they don't have lots of technical expertise.

The services let Web site operators add Google ads and two Google search tools, Site Search and Custom Search, using a control panel that Web-hosting companies can offer. The ads come through AdSense, which scans text on the Web site and presents what Google's algorithms determine to be the most relevant advertising, with the site operator and Google sharing any resulting revenue when people click on the ads.

It's smart for Google to try to hook impressionable new customers on its services as they arrive on the Net. And the company is offering incentives to Web hosting companies to offer the services beyond just the idea of helping customers do something useful with their site.

"Web hosters who participate can enroll in the Google Affiliate program which allows them to get referral fees for every customer who creates Google Site Search," said Nitin Mangtani and Dave Kim of Google's enterprise search team in a blog entry.